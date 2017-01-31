Former gymnast says she told MSU coach about abuse by doctor

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman says Michigan State’s women’s gymnastics coach downplayed her concerns about treatments by a sports doctor in the late 1990s and warned that a formal complaint about sexual abuse could have major consequences.

The allegations are in a court document filed Tuesday. The woman wants to join more than 20 females who are suing Dr. Larry Nassar. They say they were assaulted under the guise of treatment.

The woman says Kathie Klages was her coach when she was a teen in a Michigan State youth program. She says Klages told her to see Nassar about back pain.

The woman says Nassar repeatedly molested her. She says Klages told her she couldn’t imagine anything questionable.

An email seeking comment was sent to Klages. Nassar has denied similar allegations by others. Separately, he’s charged with assaulting a girl at his Lansing-area home and possessing child pornography.