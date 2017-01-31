Man arrested for making bomb threat on Kalamazoo court building

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A 30-year-old Kalamazoo man is in custody after allegedly threatening to blow up a local court building.

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers say they heard Monday night that a bomb threat was made on social media. Officers found the suspect in the 2000 block of Inverness Lane in Kalamazoo and he was taken into custody without incident.

The man was held at the Kalamazoo County Jail on charges of making terroristic threats and three outstanding misdemeanor warrants. His name will be released after formal charges are made.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.