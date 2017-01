BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A man convicted of second degree child abuse in the death of a 20-month-old child has been sentenced.

Anthony Ball was sentenced to 57 to 120 months in prison in the death of Athena Ramey in December of 2014. Ball was the boyfriend of the girl’s mother and was arrested on homicide and child abuse charges.

Ball was found not guilty of homicide in December, but was convicted on the child abuse charge.

Ball was given credit for 642 days already served.