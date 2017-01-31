One killed in overnight fire in St. Joseph County

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead following a house fire in St. Joseph County late Monday night.

The call came in at around 10:20 p.m. for a possible structure fire on Fawn River Road in White Pigeon Township.

When crews arrived, they immediately started to get the fire under control. During their efforts, however, it was reported that there was still a person inside the home.

After the flames were extinguished, fire crews located the body of a person inside. No further information about the victim was provided.

The fire remains under investigation.