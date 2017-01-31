Police search for suspect who robbed McDonald’s at knife-point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Police are trying to find an armed robbery suspect who targeted a McDonald's restaurant early Tuesday morning.

It happened shortly after 5:00 a.m. at the McDonald's located on Plainfield Ave in Plainfield Township. Police say a male suspect walked in, displayed a knife, and ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Sheriff's deputies and K-9 teams have been trying to track the suspect ever since the robbery, but so far nothing has turned up.

Deputies surrounded the Lazy-T Motel on Plainfield Avenue at about 8:30am, searching for the suspect.