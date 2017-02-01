A unique dining experience awaits at The Melting Pot

Posted 1:14 PM, February 1, 2017, by , Updated at 01:13PM, February 1, 2017

Give your Valentine or sweetheart a dining experience like no other this Valentine's day at The Melting Pot.

The Melting Pot offers guests a choice of fondue cooking styles and a variety of unique entrees, salads, and indulgent desserts.

In honor of Valentine's Day, The Melting Pot has multiple events to celebrate with a date or friends like Fondue Fairytale, Romance to Go, and an exclusive menu just for Valentine's Day only.

Plus to make the package even sweeter, The Melting Pot is offering a Smart Shopper Steal! For just $25, they'll double the amount and give you a $50 voucher for anything on their menu. These deals are limited, so get yours here.

The Melting Pot is located in 2090 Celebration Drive Suite 130 in Grand Rapids. For more information call (616) 365-0055.

