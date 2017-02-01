America and Chris Tucker performing at Soaring Eagle Casino

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Want to get rid of those winter blues? Head over to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel!

They're already thinking about spring break and warmer weather with "Once Upon a Spring Break" on March 24. There will be appearances by Belle, The Beast, Peter Pan, and other fun characters. The packages include hotel rooms, dining credits, and water park passes.

Looking to take the love of your life on a weekend trip for Valentine's Day weekend? Soaring Eagle Casino has you covered. There are three package deals to make the weekend extra memorable. Deals include food, drink and spa credits, plus a special gift bag.

Tickets are still available for "The Price is Right Live Stage Show." On February 17 and 18, where guests can have a chance to make it up on stage and win fabulous prizes and cash. Also lucky audience members can even win prizes right from their seats.

Journey, one of the most popular American rock bands of all time, are making their way to Soaring Eagle Casino this summer! On June 24, Journey, along with special guest Asia, will be playing some of the best-known songs in modern music. Journey started back in 1973 and have since earned 19 Top 40 Singles and 25 gold and platinum albums. Tickets are currently on sale for these shows.

A couple more big names are coming to Soaring Eagle. America with special guest Kenny Loggins will be in town on April 15. Actor and stand-up comedian Chris Tucker will also take the stage on April 22. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on Saturday, February 4.

Don't forget about the family fun package that's running from Sunday through Thursday. For just $169 a night, you can stay in a four-person room, $40 in dining credits, and waterpark passes.

