Sun shines for the first time in days

WEST MICHIGAN -- Winter is usually a cloudy time here, but this winter has been exceptionally so. We saw the sun shine today for the first time since January 21 in Grand Rapids. That's eleven straight days without any sunshine.

According to the National Weather Service, we usually see 26% of possible sunshine in January, but this January we only saw 12%. December was also cloudier than normal, with just 9% of possible sunshine.

January was also milder than normal at 4.6 degrees above average. But most people say they would prefer sunny, cold weather than the cloudy, mild weather we had in January. “The sun looked great," says Jeff Gray of Grand Rapids. "It’s beautiful. I just love it when the sun comes out with the nice, bright snow.”

Larry Dorato from Muskegon adds: “I mean it’s optimistic. Good for vitamin D.”

There is a good chance we'll see some sunshine tomorrow and Friday, but the sun will come at the expense of some colder temperatures.