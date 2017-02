Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- The 10th Annual Robert Kozminski Memorial Basketball Games on Saturday will double as a fundraiser for a local family.

Donations are being accepted for a Kent County Sheriff's Deputy's son. Hayden Pavlovic suffers from two very rare syndromes.

The free event is schedule for 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 at Kenowa Hills High School.