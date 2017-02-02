× ‘Cold is Cool’ for area kids learning to ski

GOBLES, Mich. – Winters are long in West Michigan, but there are many ways to avoid getting cabin fever.

Timber Ridge is one of dozens of ski areas in the state helping kids get outside this time of year, participating in a program called “Cold is Cool.” The program only costs $20 and gets 4th and 5th graders up to three lift tickets at almost 30 Michigan ski and snowboard areas. The program starts January 1 of each year.

Over 4,500 kids participate in the program. Organizers at Timber Ridge say it helps youth stay active in the winter.

Bittersweet, Swiss Valley and the Muskegon Winter Sports Complex all also participate in the program. For more details, visit www.skimichigan.org.