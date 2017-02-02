Derek, losing 81 lbs, wins “I Will Get Fit Challenge”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Back in October was the start of Fox 17 Morning Mix's "I Will Get Fit Challenge." For 12 weeks we've had four challengers working hard at different Fit Body Boot Camp locations in West Michigan. Not only was their goal to lose weight, but to make their lifestyle healthier. Take a look at their results!

Steve Tuls- Lost 43.8 lbs



FBBC Location: South Holland Fit Body Boot Camp

Starting Weight: 266 lbs

Final Weight: 222 lbs

Chest:Down 4.25 inches

Waist: Down 10.5 inches

Hips: Down 5.5 inches

Michael Thompson- Lost 27lbs



FBBC Location: Knapp's Corner Fit Body Boot Camp

Starting Weight: 242 lbs

Final Weight: 215 lbs

Chest:Down 4 inches

Waist: Down 5.25 inches

Hips: Down 4.5 inches

Angela Sirotko- Lost 34lbs



FBBC Location: Norton Shores Fit Body Boot Camp

Starting Weight: 297 lbs

Final Weight: 263 lbs

Chest:Down 6 inches

Waist: Down 5.5 inches

Hips: Down 5.25 inches

Derek Sterling- Lost 81lbs



WINNER!

FBBC Location: North Muskegon Fit Body Boot Camp

Starting Weight: 421 lbs

Final Weight: 340 lbs

Chest:Down 6 inches

Waist: Down 10.5 inches

Hips: Down 13.5 inches

Congratulations to all of our Get Fit Challengers! When it comes to getting fit and being healthy, everyone's a winner.