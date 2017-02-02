Derek, losing 81 lbs, wins “I Will Get Fit Challenge”

Posted 1:28 PM, February 2, 2017, by , Updated at 01:27PM, February 2, 2017

Back in October was the start of Fox 17 Morning Mix's "I Will Get Fit Challenge." For 12 weeks we've had four challengers working hard at different Fit Body Boot Camp locations in West Michigan. Not only was their goal to lose weight, but to make their lifestyle healthier. Take a look at their results!

Steve Tuls- Lost 43.8 lbs
steve-mm-fs-image

FBBC Location: South Holland Fit Body Boot Camp
Starting Weight: 266 lbs
Final Weight: 222 lbs
Chest:Down 4.25 inches
Waist: Down 10.5 inches
Hips: Down 5.5 inches

Michael Thompson- Lost 27lbs
michael-mm-fs-image

FBBC Location: Knapp's Corner Fit Body Boot Camp
Starting Weight: 242 lbs
Final Weight: 215 lbs
Chest:Down 4 inches
Waist: Down 5.25 inches
Hips: Down 4.5 inches

Angela Sirotko- Lost 34lbs
angela-mm-fs-image

FBBC Location: Norton Shores Fit Body Boot Camp
Starting Weight: 297 lbs
Final Weight: 263 lbs
Chest:Down 6 inches
Waist: Down 5.5 inches
Hips: Down 5.25 inches

Derek Sterling- Lost 81lbs
derek-mm-fs-image

WINNER!
FBBC Location: North Muskegon Fit Body Boot Camp
Starting Weight: 421 lbs
Final Weight: 340 lbs
Chest:Down 6 inches
Waist: Down 10.5 inches
Hips: Down 13.5 inches

Congratulations to all of our Get Fit Challengers! When it comes to getting fit and being healthy, everyone's a winner.

