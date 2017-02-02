Did she win? Baker College Culinary grad competes in Hell’s Kitchen finale

This post contains spoilers about the Hell’s Kitchen season finale

A graduate of the Baker College Culinary Institute of Michigan won the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen.

In the Thursday night finale, Kimberly Ann Ryan won a head chef position at Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at the Venetian Las Vegas, worth about $250,000.

In the finale, Ryan and fellow contestant Heather Williams received makeovers, and then were surprised on stage with one of their final challenges: making an appetizer and three entrees in an hour.

Heather ended up taking that challenge, then the women had the final face off in the kitchen with some of their former contestants backing them up.

According to the school, Ryan is a Traverse City native who graduated from Michigan State University before attending CIM. She graduated from CIM in 2012 and currently works as an event chef in the Traverse City area.

Season 16 of #HellsKitchen has come to an end. Thank you for a great year, chefs! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NcCLHbrUlU — Hell's Kitchen (@HellsKitchenFOX) February 3, 2017