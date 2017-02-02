East Grand Rapids parents warned of suspicious man

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Public Safety officers in East Grand Rapids are warning residents be on the look out for a man driving a red van who was apparently trying lure kids into his vehicle.

Officers say the man, who is described as being white, in his 40s, with a grey beard and glasses, tried to lure two kids into his van near Woodcliff Drive and Maplewood Wednesday afternoon. The two kids ran away and were not hurt. Officers also say that the van has a white stripe on it.

Investigators are actively looking for the van for questioning. Anyone with information should call the department at 616-949-7010.

East Grand Rapids Public Schools have been notified as well and a note is being sent home to parents.