Man fires gun at his brother in domestic dispute in Muskegon

Posted 3:42 PM, February 2, 2017, by
Muskegon - photo from Kevin Reynolds

Muskegon - photo from Kevin Reynolds

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Police are looking for a man who they believed fired a gun at his brother Thursday morning in Muskegon.

The domestic incident happened about 11:00am near the corner of Dale and Franklin. Police say the brothers were inside the house when one brother fired the gun.  Both men fled the home and no one else was involved.

The man who fired the gun is wanted on charges of aggravated domestic assault. He is not in custody and police are searching for him.

