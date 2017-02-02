Man found with gunshot wound in head

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the injuries of a man found in a home in Park Township.

Deputies were called to the home in the 700 block of Lillian Street just after 5:00am. A 23-year-old man had wandered to the home with a substantial head injury, which they say appears to be a gunshot wound. He is currently at the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say that it appears the man suffered his injuries about four houses east of where he was found. Detectives have been processing evidence from that scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.

If you know anything, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000 or leave information anonymously with Silent Observer online or at 877-887-4536.