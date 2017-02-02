Mickey Mouse holiday nightlight being recalled due to fire hazard

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida– Walt Disney Parks and Resorts is recalling 3,000 Happy Holidays! Mickey Mouse Nightlights due to a potential fire hazard.

The company says liquid from the nightlight can leak onto the electrical outlet.

Walt Disney Parks and Resorts has received two reported incidents involving the lights, including one fire. So far, no injuries have been reported.

The lights feature a Mickey Mouse face and red and white Santa hat that’s filled with liquid and glitter. The code FAC # 019808-16150 is printed on the bottom of the product.

The lights were sold at Disney parks in Lake Buena Vista, Florida and Anaheim, California, as well as online between July 2016 and November 2016. They were available for $15.

If you have one of the lights in question, stop using it and call toll free 1-844-722-1444. You can also head to the Disney Parks website for more information