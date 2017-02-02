Puppy rescued after getting his head stuck in a wheel

butte-puppy-2

BUTTE, Montana– A curious puppy found himself in a tough spot this week after getting his head stuck in a wheel.

The dog’s owner told authorities he had left home for a few hours on Monday, and came home to find his pet named Blaze stuck in the tire well.

Courtesy Photo

Courtesy Photo

The St. Frances Veterinary Hospital wasn’t sure how to get the eight month old Coonhound out, so they contacted the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department.

A firetruck and fire marshal’s vehicle headed out to the owner’s home and using some coconut oil, skin pulling and some ear tucking, managed to get the puppy out. Officials say other than some minor neck swelling the puppy was fine and didn’t make a sound throughout the ordeal.

Firefighters say they hope Blaze learned his lesson this time, and won’t have to be rescued again.

 

 

