Teacher arrested for allegedly exposing herself to class during cartwheel

PAWHUSKA, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities arrested a substitute teacher after she allegedly exposed herself to a high school choir class.

On Tuesday, the Pawhuska Police Department announced the arrest of 34-year-old Lacey Sponsler, who was booked on one complaint of indecent exposure after a Snapchat video from the class was shared online.

Investigators say Sponsler performed a cartwheel in front a Pawhuska High School choir class without any underwear on under her skirt.

Police told KJRH that Sponsler told the students that she wasn’t wearing any underwear before doing the cartwheel.

Officials say she also told the students to destroy the video.

According to KOTV, court records show that in 2008 Sponsler received a deferred sentence after pleading guilty to public intoxication, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a university.

A court clerk said the felony charges still appear on her record, and it’s not clear if school officials – who declined to comment – knew about them when she began working there, KOTV reported.

Pawhuska schools released a statement saying that the district takes the safety of its students seriously and that Sponsler is no longer allowed to work at the school.