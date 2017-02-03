KENTWOOD, Mich.--- East Kentwood entered the night atop the OK Red as they hosted Grandville. The Falcons defense helped lead the way to a 70-43 victory over the Bulldogs.
East Kentwood Girls Roll Past Grandville
