Forest Hills Central Takes Down Forest Hills Northern

ADA, Mich.--- The last time these two teams met, the Rangers won by 4. The Rangers were led tonight by Dan Deindorfer who had 16 points as the Rangers once again beat the Huskies 56-50.
