Fun activities that keep you healthy at Lakeshore Fitness Center

There's no rule that says you need to join a gym and lift weights everyday. At Lakeshore Fitness Center, you can keep the heart pumping and the muscles in tune by doing a wide variety of fun activities.

Leigh Ann and Todd went over to Lakeshore Fitness to give it a try, and didn't even realize they were getting a workout!

There is so much more to Lakeshore Fitness than just treadmills and dumbbells, there's two full size basketball courts, racket ball, a pool, and aerobics classes. They want to make sure you're having fun on your journey to a healthier lifestyle, whether it's alone or doing activities with friends and family.

Speaking of family, if you want to exercise but need to take care of the kids, bring them along! Lakeshore Fitness Center provides a child care service that will keeps the kids busy while you get in a workout. They even provide a "Kid's Night" so the parents can have a break for a few hours, while the kids are having fun in the pool and other activities the staff provides for the kids.

Whether you're in your 20s or in your 80s, Lakeshore Fitness is always accepting new members and has workouts and activities for all ages.

Lakeshore Fitness Center is located at 900 West Western Avenue in Downtown Muskegon. For more details on their programs and hours, call (231) 722-9322.