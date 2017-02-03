× Go Red for Women brings awareness to heart disease

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.– Heart disease is still the number one killer in women, taking more women than all forms of cancer combined, according to the American Heart Association.

Friday, February 3rd is National Wear Red Day. It’s a chance to highlight heart disease and raise awareness.

There are quite a few ways the organization is using the color to spread their message this month.

Volunteers will knit little red hats to highlight congenital heart defects in babies, which is the most common type of birth defect in the country. Mercy Health Grand Rapids and Mercy Health Muskegon are participating.

The Blue Bridge and McKay Tower in downtown Grand Rapids will also light up red.

There will also be a Go Red for Women Luncheon set for Friday, February 24th from 10:30 am to 1:30pm at DeVos Place in GR.

Call the American Heart Association at 616-482-1503 or click here for information on tickets.