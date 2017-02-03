Lakeview Schools closed again Friday after another threat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. -- The Lakeview School district is closed again Friday after receiving another anonymous threat.

School administration tells FOX 17 they received an "unspecified threat" sometime early Friday morning.

Battle Creek Police and the district say that the threat was not specific and there is no evidence indicating that staff or students are in any danger.  The district is following emergency procedures and moving students to a safe location and are working with parents to allow for student pickup.

This coming after Lakeview Schools received an email threat on Wednesday.  That also prompted the district to close for the day while Battle Creek police investigated.  They have yet to announce any suspects in that incident.

FOX 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

