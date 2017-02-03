Major storm to impact West Michigan next week

WEST MICHIGAN — A developing storm system will bring a variety of weather to the area for the early part of next week. Right now, the storm is still located over the Pacific Ocean well offshore. However, the different computer models do have a fairly similar track for the low pressure system through the Great Lakes.

At 7 a.m. Tuesday the storm will be located over Iowa and moving northeast. Snow is likely over the northern part of the state with a wintry mix for West Michigan late Monday into early Tuesday. Late Tuesday, the mix will likely change to all rain and perhaps even a few thunderstorms along the Michigan/Indiana border.

The storm system will track over Lower Michigan Tuesday afternoon and move into Ontario by Wednesday morning. Rain will change back to snow for West Michigan by Tuesday night with very strong winds developing.

It’s too early to know the “exact” track of the storm, however West Michigan should see some significant impacts from this storm.