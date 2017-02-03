Man hospitalized after Holland garage fire

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 56-year-old man was hospitalized Friday after a garage fire in Holland.

The fire was reported at about 1:51 p.m. in the 400 block of W. 22nd Street.

The Holland Department of Public Safety said in a release that the garage was completely engulfed in flames and is considered a total loss.  A nearby house and garage were also damaged.

Police say the man was hospitalized for smoke exposure and has since been released.He is expected to make a full recovery, according to a release.

No other injuries were reported.

