MUSKEGON, Mich.--- The Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders made the short trip to Muskegon Heights where the Tigers were looking for their tenth win on the season. Muskegon Heights got their tenth win taking this one 82-44.
Muskegon Heights Win the Battle of Muskegon Over Muskegon Catholic Central
