Muskegon wins 39th straight conference game

Posted 11:58 PM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 12:15AM, February 4, 2017

MUSKEGON, Mich -- Markell Jackson scored 20 points as Muskegon topped Mona Shores 87-45 Friday night to improve to 13-0 on the season and win their 39th straight game in the OK Black.

