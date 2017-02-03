MUSKEGON, Mich -- Markell Jackson scored 20 points as Muskegon topped Mona Shores 87-45 Friday night to improve to 13-0 on the season and win their 39th straight game in the OK Black.
Muskegon wins 39th straight conference game
-
Blue Bloods Square Off for District Title
-
Muskegon Catholic Central Wins 4th Straight Title
-
Reeths-Puffer Girls win 61-33 over Oakridge
-
Muskegon moves to 6-0 in OK Black
-
Muskegon CC advances to state finals again with win over St. Ignace
-
-
Czerwon Looks to Stay Perfect in the Playoffs
-
Orchard St. Mary’s Stuns Muskegon in Final Seconds
-
Grand Rapids Christian Girls Defeat Forest Hills Eastern
-
MHSAA Football State Finals begin Friday
-
One Win from Ford Field: State Semifinals Preview
-
-
West Catholic advances to 4th straight title game with win over Algonac
-
Ferris State beats GVSU for 13th straight win
-
Muskegon Heights Runs Past Muskegon Catholic Central