National Wear Red Day recognizes women’s heart disease

Heart disease is the number one killer in women all around the world, that's why in order to spread awareness the American Heart Association has a list of events to spread awareness, like National Wear Red Day.

Since 2004, Go Red For Women has captured the energy, passion, and intelligence of women to work had to get rid of heart disease. Through social media and local events, they're encouraging the community to get involved and fight against heart disease.

To show off your pride and spread awareness, post pictures of yourself wearing red on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook with #GoRedGrandRapids. Multiple stores across West Michigan are participating in National Wear Red Day as well by wearing red or special pins.

There's more going on with Go Red For Women than just wearing the color red, there are other events to help raise money and awareness for women's heart disease.

American Heart Association is teaming up with the Congenital Heart foundation to put on Little Hats, Big Hearts. Throughout the month of February, volunteers will be celebrating American Heart Month by knitting red hats for all babies born this month, while raising awareness of heart disease. Their goal this year is to give away 4,000 little hats.

There will also be a Go Red For Women Luncheon on Friday, February 24 at the DeVos Place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. At this event groups of women across West Michigan will get together to celebrate the energy, passion and power women have to band together and wipe out heart disease. They'll also be working to raise money for research and education of heart disease in women.

There will be a complimentary lunch, with a seminar from keynote speaker, Donna Hartley.

Tickets are required for this event, and can ordered online or calling (616) 482-1503.

For more details on how to get involved, visit GoRedForWomen.com.