Police: Wyoming officer, driver struck after crash on US-131

WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police say an officer and a driver were injured Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle along US-131.

According to a release, the two were struck after Officer Ryan Silvis responded to an initial one-vehicle crash along northbound 131 at about 1:10 a.m. A woman lost control of her pick-up truck and struck a concrete barrier.

The truck was partially blocking two lanes of traffic and the woman was standing outside the vehicle when Silvis arrived at the scene, police said. He parked on the left side of the center lane with his emergency lights activated and an arrow directing traffic to the right, according to a release.

After he got out of his patrol car and reached the woman’s truck, police say another vehicle moved from the center lane to the left lane and struck the pick-up truck.

The truck was pushed into Silvis and the woman. Silvis was thrown more than 30 feet and the woman was pinned between the vehicle and a concrete wall, according to a release.

Silvis was able to get up and go to his patrol car to call for help, police said. He and the woman were hospitalized. The extent of their injuries is unclear.

The crash remains under investigation.