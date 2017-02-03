State releases list of payroll processing companies affected by UIA glitch

LANSING, Mich. – Friday evening, the state released a list of payroll processing companies affected by a glitch in the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s computer system MiDAS.

Today, the state announced that 1.87 million workers’ private information may have been exposed by a MiDAS update. That includes names, social security numbers, and wage records. The MiDAS update took place in October, but the glitch wasn’t noticed until January 30th. That’s according to the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.

The state said only payroll processing employees and HR professionals had access to the information. The problem: an employee at one payroll company realized they were able to access workers’ information from other companies. That person reported it to the state.

7-Eleven
Aatrix
Accountants World
Acrisure
ADP
Benepay
Casper Willson Wilson
Computing Resources
Connectpay LLC
CoStaff National Services Inc
Craft Accounting
CSS Payroll Inc
DTMB
DM Payroll
Dominion Systems
GT Independence
Heins Acctg
Hewitt Assoc
Highpoint Business Services LLC
Infiniti HR LLC
Julie Lepper Acctg
Mercantile Bank
My Pay Solutions
Nieland & Kosanke PC
One Source Virtual
Paychex
Paycomm Payroll LLC
Paycor
Paylocity Corp
Payroll 1
Payroll Tax Mgt
Professional Systems
Ultimate Software
VenSure HR Inc
Wayne County Regional
Zen Payroll

According to the DTMB and UIA, Michigan State Police are investigating who may have accessed the information.

