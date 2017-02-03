State releases list of payroll processing companies affected by UIA glitch

LANSING, Mich. – Friday evening, the state released a list of payroll processing companies affected by a glitch in the Unemployment Insurance Agency’s computer system MiDAS.

Today, the state announced that 1.87 million workers’ private information may have been exposed by a MiDAS update. That includes names, social security numbers, and wage records. The MiDAS update took place in October, but the glitch wasn’t noticed until January 30th. That’s according to the Department of Technology, Management, and Budget.

The state said only payroll processing employees and HR professionals had access to the information. The problem: an employee at one payroll company realized they were able to access workers’ information from other companies. That person reported it to the state.

The list via spokesman Dave Murray:

7-Eleven Aatrix Accountants World Acrisure ADP Benepay Casper Willson Wilson Computing Resources Connectpay LLC CoStaff National Services Inc Craft Accounting CSS Payroll Inc DTMB DM Payroll Dominion Systems GT Independence Heins Acctg Hewitt Assoc Highpoint Business Services LLC Infiniti HR LLC Julie Lepper Acctg Mercantile Bank My Pay Solutions Nieland & Kosanke PC One Source Virtual Paychex Paycomm Payroll LLC Paycor Paylocity Corp Payroll 1 Payroll Tax Mgt Professional Systems Ultimate Software VenSure HR Inc Wayne County Regional Zen Payroll

According to the DTMB and UIA, Michigan State Police are investigating who may have accessed the information.