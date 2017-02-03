Super Bowl LI: Fun facts to know ahead of Sunday’s big game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN -- The Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots will face off in Super Bowl LI on Sunday, with millions of people watching the game all over the world.

It's the biggest night in television, and this year's game is expected to be the most connected game in Super Bowl history, with the option to watch the game through social media or right on the field thanks to virtual reality.

WalletHub.com has released a list of Super Bowl fun facts and some of them are pretty impressive.

It's most watched event on television every year, whether you're watching for the game, the commercials or just to get together with family and friends.

Speaking of commercials, those 30-second spots come in around $5 million a piece. A ticket to the big game averages $5,216.

It's also a huge night for food.

"It's usually one of the busiest days of the year," said Alex Garcia, general manager of Flo's Pizza.

Flo's Pizza in Grand Rapids says they put more staff on the road for deliveries and sell hundreds of pizzas and appetizers.

"Most people on that day don't want to cook, they're just trying to enjoy the game and festivities they have going on at home," said Garcia. "We're happy to oblige and bring them food when they need it."

All over the country, more than a billion chicken wings will be consumed along with 8 million pounds of guacamole. Nearly 15,000 tons of chips will be dipped and almost 52 million cases of beer will be sold.

$126 million will be bet on Sunday's game on things like the score, the length of the National Anthem, to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

1.5 million people are going to be calling in sick on Monday and there's the reported 'Super Bowl babies' born nine months after the big game, in the home city of the winning team.

You can check out all of the action on FOX 17. Coverage of Super Bowl LI starts at 6:30 pm on Sunday.