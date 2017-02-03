Sweetheart Nina looking for a home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Say hello to Friday's Friend, Nina! She's a 1-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier looking for her forever home.

A special event is taking place to help benefit the Humane Society of West Michigan just in time for Valentine's Day. In partnership with the Grand Rapids Ballet, an additional performance of Black and White: Swan Lake will be performed to raise money for the sheltered animals. Tickets cost $50, and half of that ticket cost will be donated to the HSWM. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for a meet-and-greet, and the performance starts at 7 p.m. at Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Also throughout the month of February, all adoption fees are waived for rabbits.

For more information or to adopt an animal, contact the Humane Society of West Michigan at (616) 453-8900.