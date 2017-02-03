Water main break slows down traffic on Westnedge Ave

Posted 9:31 AM, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 09:32AM, February 3, 2017

PORTAGE, Mich. — A water main break on South Westnedge Avenue is affecting traffic Friday morning.

Portage City officials said early Friday that a water main break had happened in the 7100 block of S. Westnedge Avenue, between Romence Road and Garden Lane.  They tell drivers to expect backups in the area.

One southbound lane will be closed while repairs are made.  The city says those should be completed by 5:00 p.m. Saturday if weather cooperates.

The city says while one lane will be closed, traffic on S. Westnedge will remain open while the repairs are made.

 

 

