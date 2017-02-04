× $105k reward for tips leading to Sgt. Collin Rose’s killer

DETROIT, Mich. — A renewed search for the person responsible for killing former Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose as the reward for information leading to an arrest has reached $105,000, according to our affiliate FOX2.

You’ll remember back on November 22, 2016 when Sgt. Rose stopped to investigate a string of car thefts in the area when a man on a blue mountain bike opened fire, killing Rose.

If you or someone you know can help solve this case call Michigan State Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.