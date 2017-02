× Bangor man arrested after the shooting death of a Hartford man

BANGOR, Mich. — Police say a 19-year-old Bangor man was arrested after the shooting death of a Hartford man on Friday.

Michigan State Police say at around 9 PM Saturday police arrested the suspect on open murder and felony firearm charges.

The suspect was taken to the Van Buren County Jail and will be arraigned at the 7th District- West court.

Michigan State Police conducted with the investigation with police in Bangor.