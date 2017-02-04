× Charity basketball game benefits family of fallen officer and deputy’s son

WALKER, Mich.– Hundreds of people packed the stands at Kenowa Hills High School on Saturday for an annual basketball game honoring a fallen officer. Robert Kozminski was killed in the line of duty in 2007 in Grand Rapids. Ever since, a memorial basketball game has been held in his honor. Saturday’s game benefited another cause as well.

The game would also raise money for the son of Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Pavlovic. His son Hayden is battling two very rare genetic disorders. Saturday’s game was a way to give back to the men and women who give so much to their communities.

It’s the tenth year the Kenowa Hills High School staff has faced off against local police officers.

“We do it every year to honor Robert Kozminski, or Koz,” said Stephanie Morningstar, Detective Sergeant at Kentwood Police Department. “I’ll never forget at the funeral Koz’s dad asked us to never forget him and this is a way for us to remember him.”

Kozminski was killed in the line of duty in 2007. He was both a Kenowa Hills High School graduate and a Grand Rapids Police Officer. His daughter, Kailey, sang the National Anthem.

“My dad was always there for me when I was little, even when everything was tough,” said Kailey Kozminski. “I feel like he’d want me to do the best I could at being the person I am because he was amazing to me.”

“They want to keep his memory alive and in doing so, they can raise money for another benefit,” said Tim Erhardt, Sheriff’s Deputy and School Resource Officer at Kenowa Hills High School.

The other benefit would raise money for 14 month old Hayden Pavlovic, son of Kent County Sheriff’s Deputy Jeff Pavlovic. Hayden is the only known child to have both Cri Du Chat Syndrome and Wolf Hirschorn Syndrome.

“Their medical bills are astronomical as you can imagine so all of the money raised here will go to benefit the Pavlovic family,” said Erhardt.

“Hayden is a sweetheart and he’s strong, said Mary Alt, Hayden’s great aunt. “He’s been given a lot of love and care.”

Both families say they’re thrilled to see Saturday’s turnout with people there to support them.

“It makes me feel very thankful because not a lot of people get it this good,” said Kozminski. “I feel like there’s no way I could ever take advantage of it because I love every single person that comes and sees the game and it means so much.”