Grand Rapids Christian defeats Lawrence North

Posted 11:48 PM, February 4, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Lawrence North made the trip from Indianapolis to take part in the Redhawk Classic and take on the Grand Rapids Christian. The Eagles improve to 12-0 with the 51-39 victory.

