GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Lawrence North made the trip from Indianapolis to take part in the Redhawk Classic and take on the Grand Rapids Christian. The Eagles improve to 12-0 with the 51-39 victory.
Grand Rapids Christian defeats Lawrence North
-
