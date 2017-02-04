GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Jimmy Howard made his first appearance for the Griffins since 2009 in a rehab stint in front of a sold out crowd at Van Andel Arena. Howard gave up 5 goals in the outing as the Griffins fell to the Admirals 5-4.
Jimmy Howard returns to the Griffins
-
Griffins beat Wolves in overtime
-
Griffins win 5-2 in Annual New Years Eve Game
-
Griffins shutout Monsters, 5-0
-
Griffins come back to beat Monsters in a shootout
-
Griffins beat league-leading Admirals, 3-1
-
-
Griffins prepare for early games
-
Griffins fall 2-1 vs. Checkers
-
Griffins fall to Stars in 3rd period
-
‘Ask An Athlete’: Grand Rapids Griffins Forward Martin Frk
-
Griffins win streak snapped in 2-1 loss to Wild
-
-
Griffins top Stars 6-3
-
Coreau’s shutout leads Griffins past the IceHogs
-
Griffins win 2-1 on Saturday in Grand Rapids