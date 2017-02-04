Jimmy Howard returns to the Griffins

Posted 11:50 PM, February 4, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.--- Jimmy Howard made his first appearance for the Griffins since 2009 in a rehab stint in front of a sold out crowd at Van Andel Arena. Howard gave up 5 goals in the outing as the Griffins fell to the Admirals 5-4.

