Man robs 28th Street Marathon in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who robbed a Wyoming convenience store on Saturday morning.

At 6:30 a.m. Saturday, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a robbery at the Marathon Gas Station located at 205 28th St. SW. The clerk reported that the male suspect assaulted her and demanded money.

The suspect was wearing a dark coat with a knit hat and had a beard that was neatly trimmed with defined lines. He is either a light skinned black or possibly Hispanic male in his late 30s to early 40s, standing 6 feet 1 with a skinny build.

A handgun was implied in the robbery.

It was reported that the suspect left westbound from the building. A canine track was attempted but was unsuccessful.

The three surveillance photos that accompany this story are from a store security camera.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety is asking the public’s assistance for information that may lead to the identification of the suspect. Anyone with any information about the incident is being asked to contact Wyoming Public Safety at (616) 530-7300 or Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345.