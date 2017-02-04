Ohio State upsets Michigan 70-66

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 17: Kam Williams #15 of the Ohio State Buckeyes brings the ball up the court against the UCLA Bruins during the CBS Sports Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UCLA won 86-73. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Marc Loving scored 17 points, and Ohio State overwhelmed Michigan around the basket in a 70-66 upset victory over the Wolverines on Saturday night.

Trevor Thompson had 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (14-10, 4-7 Big Ten), who outrebounded Michigan 42-24 and won despite shooting only 40 percent from the field. Derrick Walton Jr. scored 25 points for the Wolverines (14-9, 4-6).

Michigan led by 11 in the first half but Ohio State easily erased that deficit by dominating the glass. The Buckeyes had 10 of their 16 offensive rebounds in the first half and led 36-35 at halftime.

Ohio State led 65-63 in the final minute when Walton missed a driving shot and was unable to tip the ball in. JaQuan Lyle made two free throws for the Buckeyes to push the lead to four.

Walton’s 3-pointer cut it to one with 26.9 seconds remaining, and Lyle made only one of two free throws. Down two, Walton tried a tough fadeaway from the baseline that missed, and the Buckeyes held on.

 

