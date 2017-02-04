Woman donates life-saving device to GRPD in honor of her late husband

Posted 2:23 AM, February 4, 2017, by , Updated at 02:24AM, February 4, 2017
aed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After recently losing her husband and best friend to a heart issue, a woman is hoping her donation of a LifePak AED will give someone else another chance at life.

Karen says she made the donation after her husband got sick at a travel stop.

According to GRPD’s post on Facebook, the woman says her husband Greg became suddenly ill and luckily a good Samaritan began CPR.

An Ionia officer, who had just put his AED machine in his car that morning, was less than two miles away from where Greg was having his medical emergency.

That officer was able to get Greg’s heart going until the ambulance arrived and he was taken to the hospital.

Greg lived for another four days because of that machine but later died due to complications.

Karen says she hopes the donation of the machine to GRPD will save someone’s loved one even if it’s “only for four days”.

