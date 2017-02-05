× 2 local WMMW fugitives arrested in Indiana and Ohio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two of West Michigan’s Most Wanted fugitives from the Grand Rapids area were captured in adjoining states during the past 1 1/2 weeks.

According to Steve Hetherington, supervisory deputy with the U.S. Marshal Service’s Fugitive Task Force in Grand Rapids, William Embry was arrested by the USMS Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Cleveland on Thursday, based on information provided by the USMS Fugitive Task Force here in Western Michigan.

It was suspected that Embry had been living in the Cleveland or Toledo area for the last several months and the Northern Ohio Task Force located and arrested him at a residence Thursday.

Embry made a court appearance in federal court in Cleveland on Thursday and now is being transferred back to Western Michigan to face his charges.

Meanwhile, Hetherington also said that Anthony Vaughn was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department in Indianapolis on Friday, Jan. 27, after an anonymous tipster provided information to the USMS and to the Sheriff’s Department concerning his location.

The sheriff’s department went to an address in Indianapolis and saw Vaughn but he was uncooperative and fled into a house. The sheriff’s department was able to obtain a search warrant for the residence and was able to safely locate and arrest Vaughn while executing the search warrant.

Vaughn gas appeared in federal court in Indianapolis and will be returning to Western Michigan in custody to face his charges.