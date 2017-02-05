Afternoon fire at bar on Wealthy Street SE in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Firefighters battled a fire in the ceiling at the Wild Bunch bar on Sunday afternoon.

The first call came in to the Grand Rapids Fire Department at 12:10 p.m. Sunday for hazy smoke at the bar, located at 706 Wealthy St. SE , near the intersection of Wealthy and Henry.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters discovered fire in the first-floor ceiling. Witnesses told FOX 17 that the fire spread to the second floor and consumed the whole top floor.

The fire was extinguished shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday and firemen began ventilating the structure.

The roof of Elk Brewing, located next door at 700 Wealthy SE, also sustained some damage.