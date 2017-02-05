× Driver injured in car-pole collision in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A woman was hurt when a car hit a pole at midday Sunday in Cass County.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that at 12:10 p.m. Sunday the Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a personal injury crash at the intersection of Carberry Road and Lake Sreet in Howard Township. The investigation showed that Amanda Ahmed, 32, of Niles was northbound on Carberry Road when she lost control of her vehicle and was not able to stop before crossing the intersection and crashing into a utility pole.

Ahmed was transported by ambulance to Lakeland Hospital in Niles for treatment.

She was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the collision. Behnke said intoxicants were not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The Howard Township Fire Department and First Responders and the Southwestern Michigan Community Ambulance Service assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.