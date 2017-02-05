× New England Patriots win the Super Bowl in overtime

(AP/FOX 17) — The New England Patriots beat the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 34-28.

The New England Patriots wiped out a 28-3 deficit to force the first overtime in Super Bowl history against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tom Brady threw a tying 2-point conversion pass to Danny Amendola after James White’s 1-yard touchdown run to get the Patriots even at 28-all with 57 seconds remaining.

The tying sequence was set up by a stunning catch from Julian Edelman, who somehow kept a tipped pass off the ground with a diving catch at the Atlanta 41.

No team has ever come back from more than 10 points down in the Super Bowl.