Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – It’s a debate that seems to yield a different result each time depending on who you ask: who really is the best quarterback to play professional football?

FOX 17’s Lauren Edwards and Doug Reardon hit the streets of Grand Rapids to find out ahead of Super Bowl 51.

You can catch all the action on FOX 17 beginning at 6:30 p.m. with kickoff.