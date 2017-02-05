West Michigan’s own Dark Knight inspires kids of all ages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Superheroes have long captured our imagination. Their stories encourage us to be better, stronger and smarter. One local man has transformed into Batman to inspire some of our youngest people right here in West Michigan.

He goes by the Dark Knight of Michigan and it's not about who is is underneath, but what he does that defines him.

Watching over a moonlight Grand Rapids, the Dark Knight tells FOX 17, "When you see their eyes light up, when they see their favorite superhero or a superhero in general, that just inspires them just that much more especially if they’re facing adversity to keep them moving forward.”

Visiting the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital he encourages kids to stay strong, “Some will give hugs, some will have an open mouth and deer in the headlight look, some will be afraid at first and as you spend time with them, they’ll start to warm up.”

Warming up and challenging the Dark Knight of Michigan to video games, building legos and even reading stories...earning this batman a special place in kids hearts.

The Dark Knight of Michigan says, “Batman probably relates more to everybody because he’s mortal. He doesn’t have the superpowers that superman does or the Flash, he fights them with his mind, his braun, and all his technology that he has. That’s what makes him a more realistic and more, more human.”

And while he goes to birthday parties and weddings, all the money made goes back to the kids, “There is no profit in this. I do it for the kids that need that extra little inspiration."