24 years of breaking the ice at South Haven festival

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. – A cool crowd got together in South Haven this weekend to break the ice.

The annual Ice Breaker festival has helped put the city on the map as a winter destination. This weekend marked it's 24th year celebrating, and while it's a good spot to chill out, it’s also a boost for local businesses who enjoy the rush of tourists bringing in cold, hard cash.

“It’s great for local business,” says Ivette Bucio, a manager at SOHA Surf Shop. “Our sales go up obviously so that’s really helpful for all of us around here.”

Ice sculptures of all sorts can be found on every downtown city street. And the ice rink was a hot destination to be on a brisk winter day.

“We had lots of people down here,” says Tyler Ferrell, a manager at the South Haven Ice Rink. “We had a couple of glow parties Friday and Saturday night. Really good turnout, a lot of people had fun.”

Next year, the city of South Haven hopes to feature more ice sculptures.