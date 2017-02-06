× Arguments set for Tuesday over Trump travel ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appellate court has scheduled telephone oral arguments for Tuesday afternoon in a lawsuit over President Trump’s travel and refugee ban.

The San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will hear from lawyers from the federal government and states suing Trump.

Washington state and Minnesota sued Trump last week, saying the ban harmed residents and effectively mandated discrimination. The Justice Department says the issue is a matter of national security and Trump’s executive order affecting seven predominantly Muslim countries was well within his authority.

The appellate court this weekend denied the Trump administration’s request to immediately set aside a Seattle judge’s ruling that put a hold on the ban nationwide.