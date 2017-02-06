Country Dairy: From Seed to Store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

These days, many people are looking for a non-GMO label for non-genetically modified products. Right here in West Michigan, there's a place that delivers those types of products from seed to store.

Country Dairy has been bottling milk for three generations since 1983. When the family first started the farm they had 80 cows, and now have grown to milking 1,500 cows, producing about 80,000 gallons of milk a week.

Country Dairy doesn't inject or feed their cows that have genetically modified products or growth hormones, they feed their cows natural ingredients to give consumers the ability to buy milk from naturally grown and bred cows.

Everything is done locally from the Country Dairy farm; they have control of the whole process from the calf being born, to the crops going into the field, to the milk going into the bottle, and the milk leaving the farm.

Bottling milk may be the staple of their operation, but they also make a wide variety of other products like cheese and ice cream. All of those products are also made with non-GMO milk.

Country Dairy says that people are demanding non-GMO products, so they're trying to meet the consumer demand. Country Dairy will be one of the first companies in the United States to come out with a non-GMO milk that isn't organic.

Everywhere from farmers, to people working in the processing plant, to all their other operations, they work to support the economy and bring the community a local product right from the farm, directly to the table.

Country Dairy is located at 3476 South 80th Avenue in New Era, Michigan. To learn more about their operation and products, click here.